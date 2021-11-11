CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ole Miss-Texas A&M: Who has the edge?

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHdJ5_0cttuz6K00
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller  AP

Quarterbacks

He isn’t 100% but Matt Corral is among the most important players in college football, if not the most. The Ole Miss offense simply does not function without the redshirt junior. Even if he isn’t able to run as much as he’d like due to his ankle injury, his mere presence in the huddle gives the Rebels a chance on a game-to-game basis. Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada has had a nice season since being thrust into the lineup, but Corral is one of the best in the nation.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are as good a 1-2 punch as there is in college football. They’ve rushed for 873 yards and 706 yards for the Aggies, respectively. The Rebels’ running game was not particularly sharp last weekend against Liberty outside of Jerrion Ealy’s 70-yard touchdown run. Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner were largely ineffective as well. The Aggies have run on nearly everyone they’ve played, with at least 219 yards in each of the last three games.

Edge: Texas A&M

Wide receiver and tight end

A lot of this depends on the health of Ole Miss’ group. Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo both missed the Liberty game, and Braylon Sanders is just getting back to speed after missing LSU. If Drummond or Mingo joins Sanders, it’s a fair fight. Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee came up huge last weekend and established themselves as reliable options. The Aggies have one of the best tight ends in college football, however, in Jalen Wydermyer and another solid target in Ainias Smith.

Edge: Even

Offensive line

The Rebels are beat up, to say the least. Ben Brown is gone for the season, thrusting Jalen Cunningham into a starting guard spot. Ole Miss has largely figured things out when its needed to up front, but it hasn’t always been pretty. Corral was sacked just twice last weekend against the Flames. In addition to running the ball well, Texas A&M is stellar in pass protection, allowing just 1.44 sacks per game.

Edge: Texas A&M

Defensive line

There are lot of reasons why the Aggies boast one of the best defenses in college football, but it all starts up front. DeMarvin Leal is about as good as it gets in college football as a defensive tackle, and running mates Tyree Johnson and Jayden Peevy are forces to be reckoned with as well. Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams is one of the best pass rushers in college football, but he can’t single-handedly make this a fair fight.

Edge: Texas A&M.

Linebackers

Chance Campbell continues to lead the way for the Rebels at linebacker, flanked by the emerging Mark Robinson. Campbell has a team-leading 74 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and six sacks. The duo has been a surprising strength of the defense, particularly given the fact the team’s base alignment has just two linebackers in at a time.

Edge: Ole Miss

Secondary

The Rebels will surrender explosive plays in the secondary from time to time, and will lost the contested catch battle on occasion as well. The Aggies have surrendered just nine touchdown passes this season (t-12th nationally) and give up just under 195 yards passing per game. The Aggies’ secondary is elite, due in large part to three returning starters from a season ago.

Edge: Texas A&M

Special teams

Caden Costa has been stellar as a freshman for Ole Miss, but Texas A&M’s Seth Small has a track record of success as a four-year starter. He’s made 67 field goals in his career and has missed just one extra point. The punting battle is fairly even between Mac Brown and Nik Constantinou.

Edge: Texas A&M

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Katy Perry reacts to Ole Miss's win over Texas A&M

Katy Perry couldn’t be in Oxford to be the College GameDay celebrity guest picker on Saturday morning ahead of Ole Miss’s huge showdown vs. Texas A&M. However, Lane Kiffin filled in admirably, (obviously) picking his Rebels to win the game against the Aggies. Wherever she was, it’s clear Perry was...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Jerrion Ealy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football#American Football#Rebels#Aggies#Ole Miss#Liberty#Lsu
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

David Pollack apologizes to Ole Miss after win over Texas A&M

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is usually fairly consistent with their game predictions on Saturday mornings, but there are plenty of times when picks are wrong. That happened to be the case with David Pollack’s prediction ahead of Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, as he doubted the Rebels and they ended up recording the 29-19 win in Oxford.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Heisman Watch 2021: Highlighting Race's Front-Runners After Week 11

Outside of the college football rankings, the most interesting argument of the year relates to the Heisman Trophy race. And as the season moves through Week 11, the question bubbling to the surface focuses on whether it's too late for the players on the shortlist to have that Heisman moment that bolsters their campaign.
NFL
247Sports

Ten thoughts: Texas A&M defense vs Ole Miss offense

This is the matchup we've been waiting for all year long but didn't get in 2020 due to circumstances beyond everyone's control: Texas A&M's defense against Ole Miss' offense. A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko against Rebels' head coach Lane Kiffin and play caller Jeff Lebby. The league's best skill group...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Chiefs against the Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their best game of the season but they won’t prove they’re “back” without showing up vs. the Cowboys. Just a few weeks ago, the Cowboys might have been licking their chops at the prospect of playing the Chiefs given Patrick Mahomes’ struggles and their vulnerable defense.
NFL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
318
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy