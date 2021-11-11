Ole Miss-Texas A&M: Who has the edge?

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller AP

Quarterbacks

He isn’t 100% but Matt Corral is among the most important players in college football, if not the most. The Ole Miss offense simply does not function without the redshirt junior. Even if he isn’t able to run as much as he’d like due to his ankle injury, his mere presence in the huddle gives the Rebels a chance on a game-to-game basis. Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada has had a nice season since being thrust into the lineup, but Corral is one of the best in the nation.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are as good a 1-2 punch as there is in college football. They’ve rushed for 873 yards and 706 yards for the Aggies, respectively. The Rebels’ running game was not particularly sharp last weekend against Liberty outside of Jerrion Ealy’s 70-yard touchdown run. Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner were largely ineffective as well. The Aggies have run on nearly everyone they’ve played, with at least 219 yards in each of the last three games.

Edge: Texas A&M

Wide receiver and tight end

A lot of this depends on the health of Ole Miss’ group. Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo both missed the Liberty game, and Braylon Sanders is just getting back to speed after missing LSU. If Drummond or Mingo joins Sanders, it’s a fair fight. Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee came up huge last weekend and established themselves as reliable options. The Aggies have one of the best tight ends in college football, however, in Jalen Wydermyer and another solid target in Ainias Smith.

Edge: Even

Offensive line

The Rebels are beat up, to say the least. Ben Brown is gone for the season, thrusting Jalen Cunningham into a starting guard spot. Ole Miss has largely figured things out when its needed to up front, but it hasn’t always been pretty. Corral was sacked just twice last weekend against the Flames. In addition to running the ball well, Texas A&M is stellar in pass protection, allowing just 1.44 sacks per game.

Edge: Texas A&M

Defensive line

There are lot of reasons why the Aggies boast one of the best defenses in college football, but it all starts up front. DeMarvin Leal is about as good as it gets in college football as a defensive tackle, and running mates Tyree Johnson and Jayden Peevy are forces to be reckoned with as well. Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams is one of the best pass rushers in college football, but he can’t single-handedly make this a fair fight.

Edge: Texas A&M.

Linebackers

Chance Campbell continues to lead the way for the Rebels at linebacker, flanked by the emerging Mark Robinson. Campbell has a team-leading 74 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and six sacks. The duo has been a surprising strength of the defense, particularly given the fact the team’s base alignment has just two linebackers in at a time.

Edge: Ole Miss

Secondary

The Rebels will surrender explosive plays in the secondary from time to time, and will lost the contested catch battle on occasion as well. The Aggies have surrendered just nine touchdown passes this season (t-12th nationally) and give up just under 195 yards passing per game. The Aggies’ secondary is elite, due in large part to three returning starters from a season ago.

Edge: Texas A&M

Special teams

Caden Costa has been stellar as a freshman for Ole Miss, but Texas A&M’s Seth Small has a track record of success as a four-year starter. He’s made 67 field goals in his career and has missed just one extra point. The punting battle is fairly even between Mac Brown and Nik Constantinou.

Edge: Texas A&M