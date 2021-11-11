Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin AP

The Matchup: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Ole Miss

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford

TV: ESPN, 6 p.m.

Series: Texas A&M leads 9-3

Coaches – Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, 33-12 at Texas A&M (4th year) and 116-35 overall (12th year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 12-7 at OM (2nd year) and 73-41 overall (10th year).

Trends: The Aggies have defeated two top-15 teams this season in Alabama and Auburn … Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is 3-0 all-time against Ole Miss … Ole Miss is 1-4 all-time against the Aggies in Oxford, with the lone win coming in 2015 … The teams first met in 1911, a 17-0 Aggies win, and Texas A&M won the first six meetings in the series … The Rebels and Aggies were scheduled to play in College Station, Texas last season, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Notes: Ole Miss will host ESPN’s College GameDay for just the second time. The first came in 2014 for a matchup against Alabama … Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the only player in the FBS with more than 2,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards … Texas A&M boasts the No. 2 scoring defense in college football at 14.7 points per game. The Ole Miss offense ranks 16th in points scored per game at 37.8 … Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams leads the SEC with 10.5 sacks, which is a modern-school record as well … The Aggies are ninth nationally in rushing yards per carry (5.43).

Prediction: Texas A&M 31-21