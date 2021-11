Against the backdrop of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, and following a comprehensive series of tests, TAU prepares to formulate a strategic plan for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions generated by its activities and promoting the more efficient use of resources and renewable energy. The university places great importance on reducing its environmental footprint by using sustainable energy, recycling water and materials, reducing the use of paper, introducing green purchasing procedures, and other activities designed to reduce the campus’ carbon footprint, and eventually attain carbon neutrality.

