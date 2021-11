Texas State's Faculty Senate reviewed improvements on campus safety and discussed the effects of social media misinformation at its Nov. 10 meeting. Vice President for Finance and Support Services Eric Algoe opened the meeting with a presentation on the various ways Texas State has created a safer campus for students and faculty over the past couple of years. He discussed improvements in campus facilities, emergency management, technology and services, emergency communications, the student behavior assessment team and the University Police Department. He also mentioned there have been two finalists selected for chief of police.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO