With the abundance of legislative attacks on the right to abortion, this year has felt quite dystopian. All eyes have been on Texas – where a bill that bans abortion as early as six weeks, before most people know they are pregnant, went into effect earlier this year. Ohio has also seen its fair share of anti-abortion policies. Earlier this year, I wrote about abortion bans in Lebanon and Mason, both cities that sit just north of Cincinnati. Now, I’m here to sound the alarm bells again – this time for a statewide proposal.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO