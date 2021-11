Gold continued to rally as investors and metal traders priced in expectations that central banks will keep interest rates low until late 2022 at the earliest. The precious metal brushed up against a two-month high Friday of $1,795/oz, following a surprise decision by the Bank of England to keep its current bank rate at 0.1%, despite the US Federal Reserve’s decision last week to begin tapering its $120 billion per month bond purchases.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO