The Hamblen County jail/justice center project was delayed for a procedural maneuver that will move the opportunity for final approval of the contract down the road. As the County Commission was preparing to vote on the contract with Blaine Construction Corporation to build the new facility in a special called meeting, it was pointed out that the “10-day” rule has language specifying that contracts are supposed to be sent to committee for approval.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO