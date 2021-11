A hot consumer tech stock, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is making impressive moves in the industry. The company has an early-mover advantage and is here to take fintech to a whole new level. It helps people achieve financial independence while managing their money with ease. SoFi is one of the unique players in the industry that is constantly innovating and building products around the consumer’s demands. SOFI stock is up more than 85% over a year and 16% in the last month.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO