Some players judge their game by how many balls they have on the table when they lose to an opponent. Well, if your opponent breaks and makes the 8-ball on the break and you are left with seven balls on the table, does that mean you played poorly? Of course not, and that may demonstrate why the number of balls you have on the left on the table when you lose does not indicate how well you played your game. If you wish to judge how you played your game, consider how well you controlled the “position” you got for the cue ball while also making balls to a pocket. They are very close to being of equal importance for a win.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO