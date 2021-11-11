CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Zoo welcomes first rhino birth

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Little Rock Zoo has announced the birth last night of an eastern black rhinoceros, the first rhino birth at the Zoo. The calf was born to Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino at the zoo since 2010. The father is Johari, a 26-year-old rhino at the zoo for for 23 years. Andazi...

arktimes.com

wlrn.org

Witness The Dramas of Africa's Great Wildlife Meeting Place -- The Waterhole.

Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa's greatest wildlife meeting places manufactured by giant elephants and tiny termites. From baboons to dung beetles to chameleons, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home. In arid regions across southern Kenya, the waterhole, created by elephants and termites,...
ANIMALS
georgiastatesignal.com

Zoo Atlanta Welcomes Kiazi, a Female White Rhino

On October 11, 2021, Atlanta Zoo welcomed a 19-year-old female white rhinoceros named Kiazi to its year-old African Savanna exhibit. Kiazi lived in the San Diego Wildlife Alliance before moving to Zoo Atlanta, where she now lives with Mumbles, a male white rhinoceros. Mumbles is nine years younger than Kiazi and joined the zoo’s “African Savanna Exhibit” in 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
Arkansas Times

Little Rock Zoo announces cheetah swap

The Zoo has received two male cheetahs after transferring two to Oklahoma City. The Little Rock Zoo has acquired two new male cheetahs and transferred two others as part of a Species Survival Plan® recommendation. The two newly acquired cheetahs join cheetah Maggie giving the Zoo a total of three resident cheetahs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WHIZ

The Wilds celebrates birth of third rhino calf this season

Cumberland, OH – The Wilds is celebrating a significant conservation achievement with the birth of a third rhinoceros calf this season. The male calf was born overnight in The Wilds’ pasture on October 25, 2021, to mother, Agnes. The Animal Management team notes that Agnes and her bundle of joy are both doing well. Along with the rest of the southern white rhino herd, Agnes and her calf have started spending some time inside the large rhino barn due to the recent falling temperatures but may still be out in the pastures on warmer days. The calf, who is currently unnamed, continues to nurse alongside his mother. His care team notes that he is a big boy and growing rapidly—already, he is even a bit taller than a female rhino calf, who was born three weeks earlier!
ANIMALS
news9.com

Tulsa Zoo Welcomes Baby White Rhino

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new guest after the birth of its first white rhino calf this weekend. According to the Zoo, the male calf was born at 12:24 p.m. and weighs 127 pounds. Zookeepers say that he and his mother Sally are both healthy and doing okay.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

'It's a boy!': First white rhino calf born at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a boy! The first white rhino calf was born at the Tulsa Zoo Sunday afternoon. The zoo says both the mother, Sally, and the calf are doing well. He was born at 12:24 p.m. and weighs 127 pounds. He took his first steps within an hour and started nursing after two hours, both very healthy signs, the zoo said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park welcomes yet another new baby rhino

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A safari park in Ohio is booming with new rhinos. A male southern white rhinoceros was born at The Wilds on Oct. 25 to mother, Agnes. The rhino calf's care team says the rhino is a "big boy" and is already taller than the female baby southern rhinoceros born at the safari park on Oct. 5 to mother, Anan.
OHIO STATE
THV11

Little Rock Zoo sees record-high membership after pandemic slump

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Zoo administration says they are back to pre-pandemic revenue. Like many businesses, it suffered financial setbacks during the height of the COVID pandemic. But the restrictions also helped the zoo by boosting its attendance because other locations were closed. "Families were just so...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
New York Post

300 sea turtles found dead on Mexican coast

A mass turtle death has been recorded on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with preliminary reports pointing to illegal fishing nets as the cause. An official with Mexico’s environment ministry has confirmed that a minimum of 300 olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found drowned recently, the BBC reported. Their bodies washed onto Oaxaca’s Morro Ayuta Beach.
ANIMALS
WJLA

Maryland Zoo welcomes first penguin chicks of the season

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced Friday that they welcomed three African penguin chicks in late October. They are the first chicks to hatch during this year's breeding season. “What a welcome way to start our 54th year working with African penguins. We are always excited...
BALTIMORE, MD
everythinglubbock.com

Cameron Park Zoo mourning loss of Southern White rhino

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo is sad to announce the death of Babe, the Southern White rhino, who passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, due to age-related complications. Animal care and veterinary staff responded to help Babe when she had difficulty standing, when she was called into the night house last Friday afternoon. She was kept inside and received fluids and medications to help with pain and inflammation over the weekend, then passed away peacefully during her sleep at around midnight Tuesday morning.
WACO, TX
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
