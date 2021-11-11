Little Rock Zoo welcomes first rhino birth

Cumberland, OH – The Wilds is celebrating a significant conservation achievement with the birth of a third rhinoceros calf this season. The male calf was born overnight in The Wilds’ pasture on October 25, 2021, to mother, Agnes. The Animal Management team notes that Agnes and her bundle of joy are both doing well. Along with the rest of the southern white rhino herd, Agnes and her calf have started spending some time inside the large rhino barn due to the recent falling temperatures but may still be out in the pastures on warmer days. The calf, who is currently unnamed, continues to nurse alongside his mother. His care team notes that he is a big boy and growing rapidly—already, he is even a bit taller than a female rhino calf, who was born three weeks earlier!

