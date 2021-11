The WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network recently hosted a virtual town hall meeting to share our policy recommendations with legislators. These recommendations are aimed at addressing some of the major challenges in child welfare, including: the high rate of children placed in residential facilities instead of with families; efforts to find more families to care for children, especially those with higher needs; and reducing the number of children coming into foster care by providing services to keep them safely with their families whenever possible.

