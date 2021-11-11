Red Notice Review

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Can a movie be a blockbuster on Netflix? That’s what “Red Notice,” available at home on Friday, Nov. 12, hopes to accomplish. The comedy-action film has a big screen budget of over $160 million and three major movie stars in Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It’s the kind of billing where you almost don’t need to know what it’s about (a globe-trotting treasure hunt, international criminals and Johnson as an FBI agent) or what the critics are saying (not at lot of good so far). To be fair, this started out as a Universal film, but like last week’s Apple TV+ Tom Hanks offering “Finch,” it was sold to the streamer in the first summer of the pandemic.

