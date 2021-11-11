CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Notice Review

By Dayna Eileen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction-comedies have a formula. I can accept that. I went into Red Notice expecting it to be cheesy. I expected Ryan Reynolds to be Ryan Reynolds. I expected a few laughs and some impressive action. That is what I got, and absolutely nothing more. The film follows John Hartley...

NME

‘Red Notice’ review: Netflix puts blockbuster budget on the small screen

Rumoured to be Netflix’s most expensive Original to date, Red Notice is about as unoriginal as you can get – a cynical mash-up of National Treasure, Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones and Rush Hour. It was clearly conceived in a boardroom by studio execs searching for the formula to a sure-fire hit – jamming Hollywood’s most bankable stars into an over-proven format that never really works. And yet… it’s also a whole lot of fun.
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The Independent

Red Notice review: Action caper is built for the Netflix algorithm and nothing more

Dir: Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot. 12, 117 minutes. For a streaming service so faithfully married to its algorithm, it’s surprising just how often Netflix is willing to take a risk. It put up the $160m budget for Martin Scorsese’s passion project, The Irishman. It helped make Jeymes Samuel’s debut, The Harder They Fall, a splashy and starry affair. It put out The Old Guard, a mainstream comic-book adaptation that actually had the guts to put an LGBT+ love story front and centre. For all the divisiveness around the streaming vs theatrical debate, one thing Netflix has proven is that freedom from the pressure of box office receipts can also mean freedom from creative restrictions.
TheWrap

Does ‘Red Notice’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Red Notice” has arrived in theaters, turning Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds into the delightfully begrudging buddy pairing we always knew they could be on screen. Toss in Gal Gadot, and there’s a whole lot of humor on top of the action in the film. Really, “Red Notice” is pretty...
TheWrap

‘Red Notice’ Film Review: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Star in a Caper Far Too Pleased With Itself

“Red Notice” plays like a parody of itself — a star-studded, globe-trotting heist caper replete with MacGuffins, twists, and double-crosses. And for much of its overstuffed two-hour runtime, it gets away with it; the idea of stars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds running around in glamorous evening wear and boosting valuable doodads from historic locales is one of the fundamental cornerstones of cinema.
Middletown Press

New this week: 'Red Notice,' Silk Sonic and 'Clifford'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Can a movie be a blockbuster on Netflix? That’s what “Red Notice,” available at home on Friday, Nov. 12, hopes to accomplish. The comedy-action film has a big screen budget of over $160 million and three major movie stars in Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It’s the kind of billing where you almost don’t need to know what it’s about (a globe-trotting treasure hunt, international criminals and Johnson as an FBI agent) or what the critics are saying (not at lot of good so far). To be fair, this started out as a Universal film, but like last week’s Apple TV+ Tom Hanks offering “Finch,” it was sold to the streamer in the first summer of the pandemic.
News-Herald.com

Trio of appealing stars lifts Netflix action-comedy ‘Red Notice’ slightly into the black | Movie review

You can’t blame action-comedy filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber for hitching his wagon to the star that is Dwayne Johson. The wrestler-turned-action star is this giant mass of muscle and odd charisma, and Thurber’s two most recent efforts — 2016’s “Central Intelligence” and 2018’s “Skyscraper” benefited from the massive presence of the artist formerly known as “The Rock.”
TheWrap

‘Red Notice': Are Cleopatra’s Eggs a Real Artifact?

“Red Notice” has arrived in theaters, sending fans on a twisty, globe-trotting treasure hunt with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds as they try to get their hands on an ancient Egyptian relic. But that immediately begs the question: is it an actual relic?. The film certainly sets it...
kingstonthisweek.com

Red Notice review: These superstars will steal two hours of your time and not look back

Netflix’s Red Notice is equal parts Gal Gadot running, Ryan Reynolds shooting off his mouth and Dwayne Johnson blowing things up. It’s pitter-patter-pow!. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That’s not meant to be negative; merely descriptive. Though for all its reported $200-million...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
cgmagonline.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gets First Look with Sylvester Stallone Costume

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not received any video teasers or trailers, but there have been many set photo teasers bringing lots of excitement. Marvel’s Eternals just dropped into theatres earlier this month and Disney+ Day just brought a bunch of first looks at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the streaming platform. Today, Sylvester Stallone posted a photo on Instagram that showed off his costume for his character, Stakar Ogord (Starhawk) from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set.
