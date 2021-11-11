Broken Bow, Oklahoma Is Easily One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Broken Bow in far southeastern Oklahoma made the cut for VRBO’s list of the top drivable destinations in the U.S. in 2021. And not only that, it is the second-fastest growing travel destination in the country. This small town is surrounded by majestic, mountain beauty and Southern charm, along with crystal-clear lakes and thousands of gorgeous cabin rentals nestled in the woods. It’s truly one of the best small-town vacations you’ll want to take as soon as possible.

Broken Bow, part of McCurtain County, is nestled in the southeast corner of Oklahoma and is the gateway city to Broken Bow Lake, Beavers Bend Resort Park, the Mountain Fork and Glover Rivers, and the Ouachita National Forest.

The area is home to thousands of beautiful lodges, many of which are listed on VRBO or on Airbnb. They have everything from small ones to gigantic ones for large groups.

Many of them have views with balconies that you'll never want to leave.

Whether you're an expert or an amateur, you will never forget your first time fishing on the Lower Mountain Fork River....it's just that beautiful and serene.

Beavers Bend area is home to over half a million acres perfect for horseback riding or hiking.

Or, you can just sit back at your cabin and enjoy the peace and serenity of nature. It doesn't get much better than this.

The area doesn't get a lot of snow but if it does, it's magical. There is something to do in every season, so it's a great vacation spot year-round.

Small town vacations are the best and we couldn't be happier than our little slice of heaven - Broken Bow - made the list of best vacations spots in the U.S. Have you ever been to this dreamy location?

