A woman is in a lot of hot… water after she threw scalding hot soup in the face of a restaurant worker in Texas. Apparently, the customer had called to complain on Sunday afternoon, that the soup was SO hot that the plastic lid melted shut. The cashier, offered her a refund on the phone or a new meal and was very apologetic. The the woman came in to the restaurant, Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, and started yelling profanities at the cashier and kitchen staff. Then the woman did the unthinkable and threw the soup in the cashier’s face. Below is video of the incident and the cashier’s first hand experience. Poor girl!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO