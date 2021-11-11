Working—and Connecting—With Afghan Refugees

Since Afghanistan collapsed into Taliban control in August as the world looked on, some 70,000 Afghans were evacuated into the United States. Almost 850 of those have come here to Illinois, with that number possibly expanding to 3000. Not all of the children who came were accompanied by a parent or guardian, however. The non-profit organization that's housing the most Afghan children in shelters, Heartland Alliance, has approximately 80 Afghan minors in 4 shelters in Chicago, and according to a recent ProPublica investigative piece, chaos has erupted in those Chicago shelters with children suffering from the traumas of a hasty evacuation, of war, and of separation from their families. We spoke to the reporter behind that story.

