Immigration

Working—and Connecting—With Afghan Refugees

By Omar Reda, MD
Psychiatric Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Afghan refugees are coming to the United States. How can we effectively work with our new neighbors?. With the Biden Administration’s plans to resettle 95,000 Afghans in the United States, there is a good chance that we will come across some of our new neighbors in the community or in...

kisswtlz.com

U.S. limits refugee admissions to focus on resettling Afghans

The U.S. government is curtailing admissions of refugees to focus on the massive effort to process and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees, the State Department said Monday. Through January 11, the U.S. will stop admitting refugees who don’t qualify for certain exceptions. Refugees who need to reunite with...
IMMIGRATION
indianapublicmedia.org

How Maine is welcoming Afghan refugees

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the withdrawal of US troops triggered a massive humanitarian crisis in the country as thousands of Afghans fled. Now, Maine is one of many states welcoming some of the 50,000 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in the U.S. Charles Mugabe, a refugee himself, and now a counselor with Catholic Charities joins to discuss.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times-Herald

Area groups prepare Joplin to receive Afghan refugees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of the more than 120,000 people rescued during last month’s airlift from the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan may soon be making their new home in and around Joplin. A local group called RAISE — Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education — is preparing to help about...
JOPLIN, MO
State
Oregon State
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
IMMIGRATION
KFDA

Afghan refugees arriving in Amarillo and are in need of support

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Refugee Services of Texas only took in 45 refugees in the 2020 fiscal year and only 14 in 2019. This year they’re bringing in 280. 65 more than what they were anticipating due to some coming into the United States as parolees. “This is the first...
AMARILLO, TX
News Now Warsaw

Meeting Set On Helping Afghan Refugees

The local community has an opportunity to help the refugees from Afghanistan being resettled in northern Indiana. A meeting to explain how is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. When the U.S. ended...
WARSAW, IN
ccenterdispatch.com

What you can do to support Afghan refugees

(BPT) - Over 65,000 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in the United States over the next few weeks and months — and that is only the first wave of arrivals. In many cases, those who have fled Afghanistan had to leave everything they owned behind — and are essentially starting their lives again here in the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
illinois.edu

Afghan child refugees in Illinois

Since Afghanistan collapsed into Taliban control in August as the world looked on, some 70,000 Afghans were evacuated into the United States. Almost 850 of those have come here to Illinois, with that number possibly expanding to 3000. Not all of the children who came were accompanied by a parent or guardian, however. The non-profit organization that's housing the most Afghan children in shelters, Heartland Alliance, has approximately 80 Afghan minors in 4 shelters in Chicago, and according to a recent ProPublica investigative piece, chaos has erupted in those Chicago shelters with children suffering from the traumas of a hasty evacuation, of war, and of separation from their families. We spoke to the reporter behind that story.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Afghan refugee families settle in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — The Charlotte-based Interpreting Freedom Foundation is helping nearly 40 refugee families from Afghanistan settle in communities in the Triangle and in Fayetteville. Vikrullah, who fought alongside American troops, managed to get out of Afghanistan and bring his wife and five children to Fayetteville. "It was very important...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCAX

Vermont Afghan refugees status update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Afghan evacuees have arrived in Vermont so far. Vermont announced about 100 would come here after the U.S pulled out of Afghanistan. All three men are staying with host families -- two in Chittenden County and one in southern Vermont. Amila Merdzanovic, Vermont director of...
VERMONT STATE
Daily Gate City

US picks Qatar as transit hub for Afghan refugees

The Gulf nation of Qatar and the United States signed an agreement Friday formalizing Qatar’s role as a main transit hub for those wishing to flee Taliban rule in Afghanistan following the closure of the American Embassy in Kabul. (November 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
IMMIGRATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Afghan refugees find work in Albany business

One local small business is trying to do good in the world in a number of ways. Tidy Tots has been hiring refugees from Afghanistan to help make their eco-friendly cloth diapers. It’s lunchtime for Muhammad Ali Ahmadi, and just as he does during every lunch break, he’s calling his...
ALBANY, NY
kacu.org

An Afghan refugee resettling in Abilene shares his story

The United States is in the process of resettling tens of thousands of Afghans who were able to leave Kabul as the U.S. ended its two decades of military presence. During the last 20 years, the U.S. has brought nearly a hundred thousand Afghan refugees-either by means of special immigrant visas or under refugee status. Texas is second only to California in hosting the most Afghan refugees during that time.
ABILENE, TX
wpr.org

Soldiers working with Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy achieve US citizenship

Three soldiers working at Fort McCoy became U.S. citizens on Thursday. Private First Class Ivy Marciano, who is originally from the Philippines; Specialist Li Ye, originally from China; and Private First Class Noor Jawadi, originally from Afghanistan, were all sworn in as U.S. citizens during a ceremony at the military base in Monroe County.
FORT MCCOY, WI
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Why Texas businesses are welcoming Afghan refugees

There are now almost 10,000 Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss — all of them crucial allies to the American military during its heroic 20-year fight against the Taliban. In the coming weeks and months, the federal government will work to find them permanent homes across the United States. These refugees risked their lives in Afghanistan to help our armed forces and deserve nothing less than a chance to restart their lives in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

