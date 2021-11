While a guiding voice can be pretty helpful in your drives across the lush and vibrant locales of Forza Horizon 5, it is also something that can be a little distracting when you are simply trying to enjoy a calm drive. Luckily, you are able to disable the Narrator’s voice so that you can drive without it being in your ear. This guide will tell you how to disable the narrator in Forza Horizon 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO