You might have expected that following the Supreme Court hearing this week would be helpful in understanding where Texas’s abortion law, and Texas women who wish to end their pregnancies, go from here. The controversial law, passed by the Legislature in May, restricts abortions after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected—typically around six weeks’ gestation, before many women know they’re pregnant—with no exceptions for rape or incest, and no consideration given to fetal viability. Since September, when the law took effect, it has been enforced by private citizens from across the U.S., who are empowered to sue anyone who facilitates the procedure, whether intentionally or not, and collect $10,000 for their trouble, along with attorneys’ fees, should they win their case.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO