Organizing Tips From Shira Gill’s New Book: Minimalista

We've been consulting with organizing expert Shira Gill on her closet tidying tips and decluttering secrets for years. So when we heard that she was writing a book, called Minimalista, we had no doubt it would become a reference we reach for again and again. In the book, she offers straightforward, relatable tips for editing every single area of your home—room by room, drawer by drawer—to fit your space and your lifestyle. To peek behind the scenes at how the pro really brings these principles to life within her own space, Gill granted us the full tour of her family's home in San Francisco. Forget everything you might assume about a pro organizer's house being stark and sterile; Gill's home strikes the perfect balance between minimal and cozy, tidy yet welcoming. The cherry on top: She's taking us room by room, doling out her best organizing advice to borrow for your own home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO