Marvel's Avengers - Spider-Man Exclusive Reveal Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man swings into Marvel's Avengers on November...

za.ign.com

Comments / 0

NME

First image of Spider-Man in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ has been revealed

The image, which was posted to @PlayAvengers on Twitter shows the wall-crawler in the middle of a battle with Thor, Ms Marvel and Iron Man. Spider-Man’s suit is inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Insomniac open-world game that debuted on PlayStation 4, and came to PlayStation 5 last year. The tweet...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Marvel's Avengers Spider-Man Expansion Finally Coming This November 30th

It's been an interesting week for Marvel's Avengers. From Square Enix calling it a disappointment to stating that Crystal Dynamics was not right for the game. They also removed the experience boosters after massive backlash despite promising no pay-to-win boosters. Coming from an over $40 million dollar loss it seems the company is trying really hard to recover but perhaps the next update will make things right. With a content roadmap showing that Spider-Man will finally arrive this November 30th.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man Delivers the Action and Wisecracks in His Reveal Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers players have been waiting a long time to catch a first glimpse of the game’s (PlayStation-exclusive) version of Spider-Man, and now we finally have it. While the reveal trailer is strictly a cinematic affair, we do get to see the Avengers version of Spidey’s suit, moves, wisecracks, and some interactions with Iron Man, Kamala Khan, and the rest of the Avengers crew. You can check out the trailer, below.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Marvel’s Avengers Details All Spider-Man Costumes and Alternative Suits

Marvel’s Avengers will get Spider-Man as a free superhero, and there are plenty of different costumes and alternative suits for the wall-crawler. Spider-Man is finally coming to Marvel’s Avengers after more than a year since the game launched for last-generation consoles in 2020 and then was updated to the current-generation consoles in 2021.
sirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers Spider Man Trailer Shows His Friendliness with His Allies

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released the first Marvel’s Avengers Spider Man trailer for its collaboration DLC exclusively on PlayStation consoles. The new trailer is all CGI, but it does give PlayStation fans what to expect of the upcoming wall-crawling hero when he gets introduced into the Marvel’s Avengers game on November 30, 2021 in a new update. He will also come with the new Spider Man: With Great Power Hero Event that offers an exclusive storyline of Spider Man fighting together with the rest of the Avengers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man reveal trailer shows off this Spidey’s version of web-swinging

IGN released the reveal trailer for Spider-Man in the Marvel’s Avengers video game. Spider-Man has been planned to be in the game since even before the game launch, though the character was met with controversy when Square Enix announced that he will be a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive. This could be because Sony owns some rights to the character, which includes rights for the character in films — Insomniac’s acclaimed Spider-Man game was a PlayStation exclusive as well.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Marvel’s Avengers Finally Shares Spider-Man Reveal Trailer; Only on PS4 and PS5, November Release

Publisher Square Enix has shared the Spider-Man reveal trailer for Marvel’s Avengers. This character has been long-anticipated, with many fans unsure whether he would even join at this point in time. But it seems like it’s finally occurring. Spider-Man is joining Marvel’s Avengers on November 30, 2021, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

With Spider-Man Incoming - What's Been Going on with Marvel's Avengers?

It is hard to believe that it has been over a year since Marvel’s Avengers released, and during that time we’ve covered some of the new character releases, alongside our original comprehensive review of the game. Since the release of War for Wakanda back on August 17th, a lot has happened, and now with the, highly controversial, PlayStation only Spider-Man release on November 30th, it’s time to get all caught up on what you may have missed over the past few months.
VIDEO GAMES
