In last week’s column, we compared the choices of punishment David was offered by God and current events. David was offered the choice between famine, military defeat, and pestilence (disease). In the here and now, a pandemic has spread worldwide for nearly two years, and America recently suffered military embarrassment in Afghanistan. The only thing left on the list is famine. With the experts pointing at coming double-digit inflation, the supply line problem, and the possible passage of a law that would triple meat prices, the equation is ripe for widespread hunger.

