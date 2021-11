As the world population continues to grow, it’s predicted global food production will need to increase by 70% in the next 30 years. But with ever-decreasing farmland, where can we grow the food we desperately need? David Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of vertical farming company AeroFarms, believes indoors. With no sunlight or soil, his company is able to grow 550 different types of leafy greens in just 1% of the space a traditional farm would require. But not everyone is excited by this farming revolution. For George Davis, founder of Porter Creek Vineyards in Sonoma County, this new method is troublesome. Source by: Stringr.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO