On Wednesday, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized permits for the removal of up to two wolves from Columbia County. The wolf pack in question is new and lives north of the Touchet pack territory and west of the Tucannon pack territory outside of the Tri-Cities. Susewind said this week’s action is in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO