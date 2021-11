As time goes on, the one issue that has not waned in the public consciousness due to fads and headlines across industries is sustainability. According to Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Consumer Lifestyles survey, in 2021, 65% of consumers highlighted they are concerned about the impact of climate change on their lives, and 67% of consumers reported trying to have a positive action on the environment through their daily actions. This translates to their support of the diverse array of industries and products that they interact with on a daily basis. One industry that has certainly not been left out of the fray is alcoholic drinks. As beer is the largest category within alcoholic drinks, with a global size of 129.1 billion litres and an expected average growth rate of 4.3% over the next five years, it is a natural focal point in the sustainability discussion for the industry.

