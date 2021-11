Unlike most of the motoring world, Japanese automakers have been somewhat slow to the electric vehicle party. Toyota has openly criticized the push towards a world of EV exclusivity, with CEO Akio Toyoda claiming that, "in achieving carbon neutrality, the enemy is carbon dioxide, not internal combustion." But Toyota has just revealed the details of its first dedicated EV, the bZ4X, Mazda has the MX-30, and Subaru has been engaging in a long teaser campaign for its own EV SUV - the Solterra. We now know when the Subaru Solterra will be unveiled in full, as Subaru has confirmed on social media that a world premiere will take place on November 10 at 20:30 EST.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO