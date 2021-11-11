Signing Day Preview: Names to Watch for Georgia Fans

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is starting to really take form and shape as we are nearing early national signing day.

Prior to early national signing day being enacted in 2017, players would wait until February to sign their National Letter of Intent to their future program, now 95% of Power 5 football programs will have the majority of their class signed, sealed, and delivered. With most of those players enrolling early at their respective schools.

Georgia has 21 current commits in the 2022 class.

2022 Commits:

Gunner Stockton, QB

DE, Mykel Williams

OL, Alliou Bah

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

There's really no predicting how many players Georgia will sign this class, particularly with the increase in the total number of scholarships available with the new NCAA rule allowing for an additional seven scholarships depending upon NCAA Transfer Portal departures each programs faces.

So, we don't know the total number of spots, but we do know the players they are after to round out this class.

Julian Humphrey, DB

Humphrey is a former Florida commit that Georgia has been working hard to flip since mid-June, early July. They've gotten the de-commitment from Florida and as his decision approaches Friday, it appears Georgia is the favorite in this recruitment.

Jaheim Singletary, DB

The Florida native was also once a Florida commit, then he was an Ohio State commit, and now he's a top target on Georgia's board at the cornerback position. Sources have indicated Georgia feels comfortable here.

Kamari Wilson, DB

Wilson doesn't have a timetable for a decision, but he does have an affinity for Georgia and the opportunity that will likely present itself this offseason at the safety positions in Athens. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith, the two starting safeties currently, will likely be off to the NFL.

Christen Miller, DT

Miller won't be signing until February's signing window and he's plenty good to wait on for the Bulldogs. They will save a spot for the 6'5, 290-pound defensive tackle out of Cedar Grove high school. They've already landed his teammates CJ Madden and Kayin Lee.

Shemar Stewart, DE

Georgia will definitely be holding out hopes that they can land Shemar Stewart, but things aren't exactly looking great at the moment. There are five programs above the pack to date, including Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas A&M with A&M likely leading the way.

Shemar James, LB

Georgia very well could lose all three inside linebackers that have played a pivotal role on this 2021 defense for the Bulldogs. Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are all receiving NFL praise. They have two linebackers committed in 2022 already, Jalon Walker and CJ Washington, but a third very well could be in order.

Other Names

Travis Hunter, DB

Andre Greene Jr., WR

Shazz Preston, WR

Damari Alston, RB

Kojo Antwi, WR

Earnest Greene, OL

