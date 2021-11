FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Langley Co. is a cozy boutique offering everything from clothes to home decor at its shop in Freeport. Mady Haight is the founder of the new store. She makes the clothes that you can browse inside. She says you can find items from other local businesses at The Langley Co. Haight says the name comes from a city in Canada, where she was inspired while studying abroad making jewelry at a women’s rehab center.

