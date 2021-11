Everywhere you look it seems in your daily travels around the Permian Basin-you see HELP WANTED or NOW HIRING signs around every corner and down every street there's a business. I see them too-doesn't matter what type of business it is. So one of two things is happening: Either no one wants to work, or people are applying and no one's getting a callback. I've heard several stories of the latter from people who were definitely qualified for a position, but for whatever reason never got the phone call--and the sign is still up searching. So when you hear those kinds of things-it changes your perspective because you may think no one wants to work-but they can't work unless they're offered a job. And to get there you have to interview.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO