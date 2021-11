DOWNINGTOWN >> To be the best boys soccer squad in Bishop Shanahan history, you have to do things that no other was able to accomplish. And the 2021 Eagles are now on a cusp. With Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Donegal in the first round of the PIAA 3A playoffs, Shanahan advances to the state quarterfinals – equaling the furthest postseason run in program history. Up next is the winner between Northwestern Lehigh and Palmyra on Saturday.

6 DAYS AGO