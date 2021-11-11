UN head says crucial global warming goal is now on 'life support'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday the goal of limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels is “on life support.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday given the commitments thus far at the U.N. climate summit, the goal of limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels is “on life support.”

Guterres told The Associated Press (AP) during a 25-minute interview that minimum proposals in Glasgow failing to adequately address climate change would be “the worst thing.”

“The worst thing would be to reach an agreement at all costs by a minimum common denominator that would not respond to the huge challenges we face,” Guterres told the outlet.

“It is the moment to reach agreement by increasing ambition in all areas: mitigation, adaptation and finance in a balanced way,” he added.

Guterres added the objective outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement is “on life support” because it is still within reach. The AP noted global temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Late Thursday, the U.S. and China came to an agreement to initiate a transition from coal. The world’s biggest carbon emitters said in a joint declaration that China would begin phasing out coal consumption from 2026-2030 and would cut its methane emissions, Reuters reported.

"Together we set out our support for a successful COP26, including certain elements which will promote ambition," U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told reporters, per Reuters. "Every step matters right now, and we have a long journey ahead of us."

Kerry predicted on Tuesday that the U.S. would not use coal by 2030, telling Bloomberg “we will not have coal plants.”

President Biden, who re-joined the Paris agreement on his first day in office, set a target at a virtual climate summit in April to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 50-52 percent by 2030.

