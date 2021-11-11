CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UN head says crucial global warming goal is now on 'life support'

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00195A_0ctsdzZI00
  • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday the goal of limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels is “on life support.”
  • Guterres told The Associated Press (AP) during a 25-minute interview that minimum proposals in Glasgow failing to adequately address climate change would be “the worst thing.”
  • “It is the moment to reach agreement by increasing ambition in all areas: mitigation, adaptation and finance in a balanced way,” he added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday given the commitments thus far at the U.N. climate summit, the goal of limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels is “on life support.”

Guterres told The Associated Press (AP) during a 25-minute interview that minimum proposals in Glasgow failing to adequately address climate change would be “the worst thing.”

“The worst thing would be to reach an agreement at all costs by a minimum common denominator that would not respond to the huge challenges we face,” Guterres told the outlet.

“It is the moment to reach agreement by increasing ambition in all areas: mitigation, adaptation and finance in a balanced way,” he added.

Guterres added the objective outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement is “on life support” because it is still within reach. The AP noted global temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Late Thursday, the U.S. and China came to an agreement to initiate a transition from coal. The world’s biggest carbon emitters said in a joint declaration that China would begin phasing out coal consumption from 2026-2030 and would cut its methane emissions, Reuters reported.

"Together we set out our support for a successful COP26, including certain elements which will promote ambition," U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told reporters, per Reuters. "Every step matters right now, and we have a long journey ahead of us."

Kerry predicted on Tuesday that the U.S. would not use coal by 2030, telling Bloomberg “we will not have coal plants.”

President Biden, who re-joined the Paris agreement on his first day in office, set a target at a virtual climate summit in April to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 50-52 percent by 2030.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CANADIAN WOMAN BECOMES FIRST PERSON DIAGNOSED AS SUFFERING FROM ‘CLIMATE CHANGE’

Comments / 1

Related
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Un#The Associated Press#Ap#U N#Reuters
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Supporters of Taiwan independence will be liable for life, says China

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make people who support “Taiwan independence” criminally liable for life, a spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday, drawing anger from the island amid heightened tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. This was the first time that China has spelt out concretely punishment...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
TheConversationAU

The ultimate guide to why the COP26 summit ended in failure and disappointment (despite a few bright spots)

After two hard-fought weeks of negotiations, the Glasgow climate change summit is, at last, over. All 197 participating countries adopted the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact, despite an 11th hour intervention by India in which the final agreement was watered down from “phasing out” coal to “phasing down”. In an emotional final speech, COP26 president Alok Sharma apologised for this last-minute change. His apology goes to the heart of the goals of COP26 in Glasgow: the hope it would deliver outcomes matching the urgent “code red” action needed to achieve the Paris Agreement target. At the summit’s outset, UN Secretary-General António Guterres...
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

‘Watered-down hope’: Experts wanted more from climate pact

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — While world leaders and negotiators are hailing the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, many scientists are wondering what planet these leaders are looking at. Crunching the numbers they see a quite different and warmer Earth. “In the bigger picture I think, yes, we have […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
46K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy