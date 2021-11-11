CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together for Planet: Despite Strained Relations, US and China Pledge to Enhance Climate Action at COP26

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite strained relations, the US and China—the world's top two polluters—just ahead of the culmination of the 12-day-long UN climate change negotiations in a major development pledged to work together, saying they recognise "the urgency of the climate crisis". At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the US and...

weather.com

