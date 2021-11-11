Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager appointed Aston Villa head coach on three-and-a-half-year deal

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has announced his retirement at the age of 34.Ledley, who made 77 appearances between 2005 and 2018, is Wales’ eighth-most capped player and played every game as the Dragons reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.He made nearly 550 career appearances in a 17-year senior career at CardiffCelticCrystal Palace Derby, Charlton Newcastle Jets and Newport, scoring 69 goals.Ledley helped Cardiff to the 2008 FA Cup final and 2010 Championship play-off final before moving to Celtic, where he won three Scottish league titles and a Scottish Cup.“I’ve had an amazing and wonderful journey but today...
Comments / 0