Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager appointed Aston Villa head coach on three-and-a-half-year deal

West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.“The club has requested the...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO