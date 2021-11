For more than 30 years, Tim Allen has been a huge part of all of our lives, whether on TV in shows like Home Improvement or Last Man Standing or in movies like The Santa Clause or the Toy Story franchise. But as ubiquitous as Allen has been in pop culture, at his heart he’s a stand-up comedian, and he’s about to remind Vegas audiences of that this week as part of the Aces of Comedy series. And for those who have never seen his stand-up, know this: The family-friendly man you know can get extremely edgy. Oh, and freaking hilarious.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO