Clara Barton & the Red Cross’ First Assignment Was in Michigan, 1881

It coulda been called “Schmidt's Chocolates”, but Frederick Sanders Schmidt lopped off his last name and his confectionary company would forever be known as “Sanders”. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Fred moved to Detroit from Chicago after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 ruined his candy shop. He opened a new sweet shop at the corner of Woodward and Gratiot in the summer of 1875. Selling simply candy, his shop became so successful, he added bakery items, ice cream, pop, and sodas. His sodas were made with flavored syrup, carbonated soda water, and sweet cream. One afternoon in 1875, his shop ran out of sweet cream and he needed a substitute to fill the customers’ demands for a soda. So he used ice cream to replace the sweet cream, and the ice cream soda was born! At least it was, according to Fred. More than likely, it was not the very first in the country, but Fred did introduce it to Detroit.

