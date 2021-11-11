Hawley Public Schools Now Requiring Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Monday that face masks would no longer be required for middle and high school students as long as their parents filled out opt-out forms online or turned them in. Carvalho said the decision was based on significantly improving health conditions and input from health experts. Elementary students and those at K-8 centers will be still be required to wear face masks, but he also said a decision on relaxing restrictions for them could be made soon. He could not set a timetable. “I think it’s reasonable,” said Dr. Marcos Mestre, CMO of Nicklaus...

