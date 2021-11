What may seem to be a relatively small change at the Mall at Fox Run is actually symbolic of its future as the long time kids play area reopens in a new location Saturday. The mall in Newington, open since 1983, has withstood the elimination of a major customer base when the former Pease Air Force Base was closed, shifts in consumer shopping habits which led to the closure of several anchor stores and the pandemic that kept shoppers home.

NEWINGTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO