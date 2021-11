Today is the first Veterans Day after our country’s controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan. Given that, it is likely to have special meaning for veterans, their families, our Afghan partners, and the public. It is also a part of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to service members whose remains have not been identified. Especially with combat exposure in recent wars, our military have been at higher risk of death, posttraumatic stress disorder, survivor guilt, moral injury, and suicide.

