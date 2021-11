Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and writer/director Jason Reitman know all about the legacy of the Ghostbusters series, with Reitman’s dad Ivan being the director of the original ’80s movies. That’s why Rudd and Coon share their first-hand experience about how to handle the proton packs on camera. Wolfhard and Grace talk about how the Ghostbusters fandom is like one big family, while new young stars Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor illuminate what it’s like entering the series so early in their careers. Meanwhile, Reitman lays out the pros and cons of having your dad at work everyday.

