The Celtics looked poised to earn their third win of the season Monday night against the Bulls, but as we’ve seen so many times before, they collapsed late in the game. Boston dropped to 2-5 with a 128-114 loss to Chicago at TD Garden. It was an ugly showing in the fourth quarter by the Celtics, who made some big changes in the offseason that certainly should make them better than a two-win team seven games into the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO