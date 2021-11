With the announcement of Android 12L, Google shared a list of Pixel phones expected to receive the beta when it began the testing period in December. While the Pixel 3 was understandably absent, Google also didn’t include the newer Pixel 3a — which was taken as an indication that it was likely not going to get the newer Android version when it rolls out. Fortunately, that’s not the case, as Google confirmed to Digital Trends over email that it was an oversight and documentation would be updated shortly.

