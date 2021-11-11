CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida football's top commit in 2023 class flips to Georgia

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
It’s been a rough go for the Gators in recruiting recently, and coach Dan Mullen has now lost yet another commit. Receiver Raymond Cottrell, the No. 85 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite and the highest-rated commit in Florida’s 2023 recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he would be decommitting from UF and flipping to rival Georgia.

“I appreciate the Gator Family for taking me in as one of their top 2023 commits,” Cottrell wrote. “The love and joy they have shown me has been unreal throughout this process.

“With all that being said, after a deep conversation with my Pops, I will be decommitting from (Florida) and I will be flipping to UGA. I understand that some people will be questioning my decision, but I know at the end of the day I have to do what’s best for my family and I. #GoDawgs.”

The 6-foot-2-inch Cottrell committed to the Gators on July 30 after attending a camp in June and the Friday Night Lights event. Cottrell took two unofficial visits to Florida earlier this fall in back-to-back weeks for the games against Alabama and Tennessee.

With his decommitment, the Gators only have three remaining players in their 2023 class: tight end Mac Markway (the only remaining top-100 commit), athlete Aaron Gates and receiver Darren Lawrence. The class now ranks eighth nationally, per 247Sports.

Cottrell is the fourth commit Florida has lost in just over a month, and that includes two of the top commits in the 2022 class in linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Julian Humphrey, both of which are now considered to be Georgia leans, as well.

The recruiting has been a problem under coach Dan Mullen, and there’s not really much of a sign of improvement in that regard at the moment.

Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
