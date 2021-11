Rainbow Six Siege teasers for the game's next season of content have begun surfacing online with one of the first teasers already hinting at the arrival of a new weapon. The new season itself is apparently called "High Calibre" according to the teaser, and it seems the weapon that'll be added soon will be an SMG. Ubisoft has not yet announced anything official about the next season, but we expect that'll change soon considering how the game's next big esports event is coming up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO