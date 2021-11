Back in August, Google announced that the iOS version of Google Maps was getting Dark Mode. According to The Verge, the feature has been available since September. We should point out that if you set your iPhone to system-wide Dark Mode by going to Settings > Display & Brightness and tapping on Dark, Google Maps will not go to Dark Mode. So if you want the app to run on the latter, follow these directions.

