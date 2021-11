Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO