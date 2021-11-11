Is Multiple Myeloma a Greater Threat to Black Patients?

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).

