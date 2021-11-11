Leading quantum science researchers at Purdue recognized for landmark discoveries

Nov. 10, 2021 — NERSC is seeking proposals to conduct research using NERSC’s Perlmutter supercomputer in the area of quantum information science. All areas of quantum information science are encouraged to apply, including but not limited to, quantum simulation of materials and chemical systems, algorithms for compilation of quantum circuits, error mitigation for quantum computing, and development/testing of hybrid quantum-classical algorithms. Proposals that demonstrate a plan to take advantage of the salient features of Perlmutter (e.g. 6,000+ NVIDIA A100 GPUs, all-flash scratch file system) will be given preference, as will projects that can show a strong benefit to current or future DOE Office of Science research objectives or society at large. The cuQuantum library from Nvidia will be available for both state vector and tensor network simulation on the GPUs, as well as other relevant software. Successful applicants will be able to partner with NERSC and vendor staff on topics such as utilizing GPUs or optimizing your workflow (please contact us for more information).

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO