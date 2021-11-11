CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading quantum science researchers at Purdue recognized for landmark discoveries

purdue.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo develop quantum computers for practical use, fundamental physics discoveries need to happen first. Purdue University has recognized two professors whose recent accomplishments have high significance and impact in the field of quantum sciences. These professors will receive the university’s most prestigious research and scholarship awards. Purdue is at...

www.purdue.edu

