CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Loggers Drop First Round Matchup With Upstart Reardan

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1mpV_0ctrpthR00
Onalaska’s Brooklyn Sandridge (8) looks to pass Wednesday night in Centralia during a game against Reardan.

The opening round of the 2B state tournament didn’t go how Onalaska wanted it to, after coming in as the sixth-seed, the Loggers got ousted by No. 11 Reardan in Centralia Wednesday night.

The Loggers scored first, with Brooklyn Sandridge breaking past the Reardan defense and putting one through the back of the net in the 22nd minute, but after that, it was tough sledding.

Reardan tied it on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, and after another goal in the 70th minute, the Loggers couldn’t do enough on offense to move on.

Ony had 15 shots on goal, but could only capitalize on Sandridge’s goal in the 22nd minute. Keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera finished with four saves.

Cleveland-Barrera is one of six Logger seniors to play their last high school game, along with Cierra Russ, Jordan Sabin, Joscelin Escalera, Dylan Zigler, and Callie Lawrence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Reardan, WA
City
Onalaska, WA
Centralia, WA
Sports
Onalaska, WA
Sports
City
Centralia, WA
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse jury enters second day of deliberations

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they would return in the morning to continue reviewing the case. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Brooklyn#Loggers#Upstart
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
327
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy