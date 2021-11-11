Loggers Drop First Round Matchup With Upstart Reardan

Onalaska’s Brooklyn Sandridge (8) looks to pass Wednesday night in Centralia during a game against Reardan.

The opening round of the 2B state tournament didn’t go how Onalaska wanted it to, after coming in as the sixth-seed, the Loggers got ousted by No. 11 Reardan in Centralia Wednesday night.

The Loggers scored first, with Brooklyn Sandridge breaking past the Reardan defense and putting one through the back of the net in the 22nd minute, but after that, it was tough sledding.

Reardan tied it on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, and after another goal in the 70th minute, the Loggers couldn’t do enough on offense to move on.

Ony had 15 shots on goal, but could only capitalize on Sandridge’s goal in the 22nd minute. Keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera finished with four saves.

Cleveland-Barrera is one of six Logger seniors to play their last high school game, along with Cierra Russ, Jordan Sabin, Joscelin Escalera, Dylan Zigler, and Callie Lawrence.