2022 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Recommendations Receive Preliminary Approval From County Commissioners

Lewis County Courthouse

Lewis County commissioners this week gave their informal OK to a list presented by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for 2022 program funding.

The application process opened back in September for entities looking to utilize the county’s lodging tax fund. Organizations promoting tourism were eligible to receive funding. The money is provided through a lodging tax in unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioner Sean Swope, a nonvoting member on the committee, called the process “fair” to all those who applied for funds.

“I thought (LTAC) did a good job in giving to nearly every application. It’s never going to be what everyone wants, but I think they did a great job in allocating it,” he said.

Grant recipients must return their signed agreement back to the county by Dec. 9, and the Lewis County Board of Commissioners has until Dec. 21 to provide final agreement on the spending through a resolution.

The following is a breakdown of LTAC’s recommendation list. More than $1.1 million was asked of the committee, and about $650,000 is expected to be distributed:

• ARTrails of SW Washington asked for $25,000 for its open studio tour. LTAC has proposed funding $20,000.

• The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce asked for $150,000 for its visitor center. LTAC has proposed funding $50,000.

• Cispus Learning Center asked for $50,000 for operational costs. It’s due to receive that.

• The City of Chehalis asked for $25,000 for the Shaw Aquatics Center Slide Renovation Project. It’s due to receive nothing.

• Discover Lewis County asked for $184,000 for “Stewards of the Outdoors.” LTAC has proposed funding $90,000.

• The East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce asked for $57,000 for staffing, its visitor center and museum and train. LTAC has proposed funding $40,000.

• Fire Mountain Arts Council asked for $22,140 for visitor information and marketing. LTAC has proposed funding $21,000.

• Lewis County has asked for $40,435 for its museum overhead and administration. LTAC has proposed funding $40,335.

• The Lewis County Historical Society asked for $45,000 for its museum. LTAC has proposed funding $35,000.

• Mossyrock Area Action League asked for $25,000 for its Freedom Festival and $32,740 for its Blueberry Festival. LTAC has proposed $5,000 for the Freedom Festival and $10,000 for the blueberry festival.

• Onalaska Alliance asked for $13,500 for its Apple Harvest Festival. LTAC has proposed funding $13,000.

• The Twin Cities Sports Commission asked for $100,000 for its NW Sports Hub equipment turf netting. LTAC has proposed funding $47,355.

• The Veterans Memorial Museum asked for $35,000. It’s due to receive that.

• White Pass Country Historical Society asked for $35,000 for its museum and events and $75,000 for the Packwood Visitor Center. It’s due to receive $33,300 for the museum and $70,000 for the visitor center.

• White Pass Scenic Byway asked for $195,600 for marketing and promotion. LTAC has proposed funding $90,000.