Weekly Update: Lewis County COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase Amid Broader Decline in Transmission

Lewis County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reflected over time in these graphs from the state Department of Health.

Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson updated county commissioners on the state of COVID-19 in the county during a Board of Health meeting Monday.

While Washington’s delta variant case numbers are not dropping the way health officials across the state had hoped, Anderson said, they do seem to be decreasing.

Lewis County’s case rate, which is also consistently decreasing, currently sits about 32% higher than the state average.

Because the county’s numbers are smaller, the case rate line is more erratic and jagged than the state’s, yet it does appear to be headed in a generally downward direction, which Anderson said is good news.

About 1,400 more people in Lewis County are fully vaccinated than this time last month, bringing the total percentage of fully vaccinated residents to 46.1%, with 50.6% having initiated vaccination. The percentage of residents over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated is 53.8%, still well below the state’s 71.1%.

In the last reporting week, for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the county saw 192 new cases, 17 hospitalizations and six deaths, all increases from the previous reporting week.

While the current case rate of 491 per 100,000 residents is well below the soaring rates of late summer, the rate, too, is an increase from the previous reporting week.

“We did see an uptick there towards the end. So, it may be kind of moving into a kind of a jagged plateau as well. We will have to wait and see. Right now, our rate is almost double the state average,” Anderson said.

COVID-19 vaccines are still accessible for county residents who want them, Anderson said, and he presented county data comparing relative risk of serious illness for those who do and don’t get the shot.

In people ages 65 and older, the rate of hospitalization for Lewis County residents who are fully vaccinated stands at less than 500 per 100,000 people, while for unvaccinated residents, the rate was more than 5,500 per 100,000.