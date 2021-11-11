CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CMA Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago
The best performances from the 2021 CMA Awards took chances. The best show moments were emotional surprises for everyone involved. Photos from country music's biggest night show plenty of tears and jubilation. Taste of...

Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
ETOnline.com

Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced more of the show's lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners. This year’s performances will include Bryan...
thecountrydaily.com

More Performers Announced for Next Week’s 55th Annual CMA Awards

The CMA Awards just announced another round of performers for next week’s broadcast!. Performing LIVE next Wednesday night on ABC TV during the CMA Awards broadcast – Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley feat. HARDY and Breland, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band!!!. This group of...
soundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett Among New Round of CMA Awards Performers

The night’s first-time host and one of its most-nominated artists have been added to the list of performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards — and there’s more where they came from. Revealing a third round of stars set to take the live-TV stage, the awards show has booked Luke...
Eastern Progress

Ashley McBryde Previews Her 2021 CMA Awards Performance With Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde has a busy night ahead of her at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards. The guitar-strumming storyteller is up for three trophies (Female Vocalist of The Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year), and she’ll also share the stage with fellow nominee Carly Pearce to perform their new hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”
Elle King Is Officially Going Country

Elle King isn't just visiting the country charts with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Her CMA-nominated duet with Miranda Lambert is the start of something bigger that became official this week in Nashville. "I actually just spent the last two days in the studio in Nashville recording my...
southernillinoisnow.com

Luke Bryan cut his teeth watching CMA Awards performances

Growing up in rural Georgia, Luke Bryan admits that he didn’t often get to see live shows, so watching the annual CMA Awards helped the future superstar learn about the art of performing. “I was from a small town, so I didn’t get to go see many, many concerts. So...
Thomas Rhett Goes ‘Country Again’ for His 2021 CMA Awards Performance

Thomas Rhett treated fans to his chart-topping "Country Again," the title track of his fifth studio album, onstage at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The simple, yet heartfelt performance kept the focus on Rhett's delivery, reiterating his personal connection with the lyrics. "Country Again" dropped in the spring of 2021. Like many of Rhett's songs, its subject matter is autobiographical, revolving around the singer's conflict between the challenges of a demanding career and his desire to be at home and live a life centered around family.
