The University of Montana has announced an endowment in honor of the life of Chief Earl Old Person, who passed away in October . An event held Monday at the Payne Family Native American Center on campus ushered in the new chapter. UM President Seth Bodnar announced a $300,000 endowment that will go toward preserving the student-led Kyiyo Pow Wow .

MISSOULA, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO